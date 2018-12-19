Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Absent from practice
Pierre-Paul (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Pierre-Paul continues to manage his lingering knee injury. The veteran linebacker has yet to miss a game despite his constant presence on the injury report, and is expected to suit up against the Cowboys on Sunday barring any setbacks.
