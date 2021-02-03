Pierre-Paul (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Pierre-Paul has regularly had his practice reps capped this season, and there's not yet any reason to believe that his current lack of activity represents anything other than the status quo continuing as usual. The veteran linebacker hasn't missed a game all year, and he played 86 percent of defensive snaps during the NFC Championship Game victory over Green Bay (while notching two stacks) despite sitting out three straight practices leading up to the contest.
