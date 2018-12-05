Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Absent from practice
Pierre-Paul (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Pierre-Paul was able to play through his lingering knee issue during Sunday's win over the Panthers, which bodes well for his Week 14 availability. The veteran linebacker will likely need to return to practice Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Saints.
