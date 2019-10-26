Pierre-Paul (neck) will be activated from the non-football injury list Saturday and is expected to play Sunday against the Titans, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's unclear how much playing time Pierre-Paul will actually see Sunday, but the fact he's available at all is certainly a positive outcome for the veteran pass rusher considering he's missed the entire 2019 season up till this point.

