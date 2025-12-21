Pierre-Paul is active for Sunday's Week 16 game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Tampa Bay signed Pierre-Paul to the practice squad Dec. 8 and elevated him Saturday ahead of Sunday's big NFC South matchup. With an active status for gameday, the veteran linebacker appears set to see his first NFL regular-season action since he played in two games for the Dolphins and one game for the Saints in 2023. It remains to be seen how much he has left in the tank or how much work he'll get, but Pierre-Paul could help boost a Bucs pass rush that is tied for 15th in the league in sacks this season.