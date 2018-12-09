Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Active in Week 14
Pierre-Paul (knee) is active in Week 14 against the Saints.
Pierre-Paul will thus be available to continue his stellar debut Bucs campaign without interruption and will try to add to his 11 sacks while trying to help the Buccaneers contain Drew Brees in Sunday's divisional tilt.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Absent from practice•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Provides key pressure in win•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Reaches 10.5 sacks•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Retakes field•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Exits game with knee injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14