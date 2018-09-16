Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Active in Week 2
Pierre-Paul (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Eagles, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The veteran defensive end will thus parlay his two limited practices to finish the week into active status. Pierre-Paul will look to help contain a Nick Foles-led Eagles offense after not recording any statistics in the Week 1 upset of the Saints.
