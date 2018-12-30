Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Active Week 17
Pierre-Paul (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Pierre-Paul sported his usual questionable designation this week, but he'll play through his knee issue again in the regular-season finale. The veteran pass rusher has amassed 11.5 sacks in a strong debut Bucs campaign, a total he'll look to add to against Matt Ryan.
