Pierre-Paul had six tackles (two solo), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's 38-10 win over the Packers.

The Bucs pass rush was ferocious on Sunday, racking up five sacks and hitting Aaron Rodgers 13 times. Pierre-Paul continues to manage the knee injury, but he's played at least 78 percent of defensive snap in all six games and leads the team with 5.5 sacks.