Pierre-Paul was "pestering" OLBs coach Larry Foote for more reps during June minicamp, specifically looking to get more snaps in coverage, Carmen Vitali of buccaneers.com reports.

IDP managers won't want to see a star pass rusher dropping back in coverage, but versatility is part of the appeal with Pierre-Paul, who has now found considerable success in both 4-3 and 3-4 defenses. A knee injury limited his practice reps throughout much of last season, but he still managed to play each of Tampa's 20 games in the regular season and playoffs, recording 11.5 sacks overall. Pierre-Paul's eager approach to June minicamp suggests he's made a full recovery from minor knee surgery in February.