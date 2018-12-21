Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: All set for Week 16
Pierre-Paul (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Pierre-Paul began the week not practicing but progressed to full participation by Friday. The veteran defensive end has battled the knee issue for much of the season though it has yet to present many issues, as he has his highest sack total since 2014 with 11.5.
