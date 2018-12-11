Pierre-Paul tallied eight tackles (seven solo), including one for loss, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery in the Buccaneers' 28-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Pierre-Paul came into the contest sporting a questionable tag due to a knee injury, but he was able to turn in another one of his trademark efforts. The veteran defensive end was second only to Lavonte David in tackles on the afternoon for the Bucs, and about the only blemish on his performance was that he saw a three-game sack streak snapped. Otherwise, Pierre-Paul's tackle total served as a season high, and he'll look to notch the two he needs to eclipse 50 stops for the third straight campaign against the Ravens in Week 15.