Pierre-Paul, who compiled three solo tackles and a defensed pass during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, finished the 2020 regular season with 55 tackles (34 solo), 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, six defensed passes overall, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 16 games.

The veteran edger rusher was in as fine a form as ever during the 2020 campaign, playing in every game for the third time in four years while posting his second-best sack tally of the last six seasons. Pierre-Paul was arguably as disruptive as ever, as his four forced fumbles were a career high, while the six defensed passes tied his second-highest figure in that category. Pierre-Paul inked a two-year, $25 million deal with Tampa Bay last offseason, so he seems assured of returning to the fold and playing a prominent role once again in 2021.