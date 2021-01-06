Pierre-Paul (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Pierre-Paul is consistently limited or absent altogether for the first practice to start the week. The veteran linebacker didn't miss a game in the regular season, racking up 55 tackles, 9.5 sacks, six pass breakups and two interceptions. Barring a setback, Pierre-Paul should be available for Saturday's wild-card matchup against Washington.
