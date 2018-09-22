Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Back to full speed
Pierre-Paul (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play Sunday against the Steelers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Pierre-Paul has five tackles and one sack through two games. The 29-year-old defensive end will have a tough time getting past right tackle Marcus Gilbert, who is ranked as the seventh-best at his position by Pro Football Focus.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Posts sack in Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Active in Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Expected to suit up Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Limited participant Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...