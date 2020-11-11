Pierre-Paul (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Pierre-Paul has dealt with a knee injury nearly all season, but he hasn't missed any time and has played at least 78 percent of the defensive snaps each week. There isn't any real concern about his status for this Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, and he'll look to add to the 35 tackles and 6.5 sacks he's registered through nine games.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Productive in lopsided defeat•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Cleared for SNF•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Limited showing Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Thrives against old team•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Cleared for MNF•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Limited to begin week•