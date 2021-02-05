Pierre-Paul (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Pierre-Paul's practice reps are still being managed, but it's encourage to see him log limited activity after having been listed as a non-participant Wednesday. There doesn't appear to be any real worry about his status heading into the Super Bowl on Sunday.
