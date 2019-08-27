Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Can resume rehab activities
Pierre-Paul (neck) has been cleared by the Bucs' and his independent doctors to resume rehab activities, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Nearly four months removed from a car wreck that left him with a fractured vertebra, this is certainly welcomed news for Pierre-Paul. He still has a long recovery ahead of him before he could potentially suit up again, but that is not the point at this time, as he is recovering from a serious accident.
