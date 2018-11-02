Pierre-Paul (ribs) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at Carolina, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Pierre-Paul didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday but faced no limitations Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 29-year-old will look to continue his six-game sack streak Sunday against the Panthers.

