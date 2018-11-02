Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Clear of injury designation
Pierre-Paul (ribs) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at Carolina, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Pierre-Paul didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday but faced no limitations Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 29-year-old will look to continue his six-game sack streak Sunday against the Panthers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Two sacks in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Tallies another sack Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Sack streak continues•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Posts sack in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...