Play

Pierre-Paul (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Pierre-Paul doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars, though he once again started out the week not practicing. With Carl Nassib (illness) listed as questionable, Pierre-Paul could be in line for another hefty workload Week 13.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories