Pierre-Paul (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Vikings, Adam Caplan of Sirius XM Radio reports.
Pierre-Paul has been cleared to play despite failing to practice Friday following a pair of limited sessions. It's fair to wonder whether JPP's lingering knee issue will limit him on game day, though it hasn't slowed him down much thus far this season; he already has 8.5 sacks, having reached that mark for the fourth consecutive campaign.
