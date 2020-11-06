Pierre-Paul (knee) will play in Sunday's game versus the Saints, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Pierre-Paul has been battling a knee injury for over a month, but he hasn't missed any time and has maintained his disruptive play. The veteran is tied with Khalil Mack for fifth in the league with 6.5 sacks, and he'll look to add to that total against Drew Brees, who he sacked once in the season opener.
