Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Commences rehab
Pierre-Paul (neck) has officially received medical clearance to resume rehab activities, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
A timetable for Pierre-Paul's return remains undisclosed. The veteran linebacker will take a cautious approach to his recovery, focusing on safety rather than expedience with the goal of eventually retaking the field.
