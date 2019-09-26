Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Contract restructured
The Buccaneers restructured Pierre-Paul's (neck) contract Wednesday, with the termination date of his deal being moved up a year to the conclusion of the 2019 season a part of that process, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.
Yates also reports Pierre-Paul's 2019 compensation dropped by approximately $3 million in the restructuring. The revised pact still leaves Pierre-Paul's salary at $10.5 million for this season and allows him to enter free agency next spring if he's able to resume his football career, while the new terms afford the team approximately $4.4 million in additional salary cap space. Pierre-Paul continues to recover from injuries sustained in an offseason automobile accident, and the chances of him suiting up later this season remain up in the air. The veteran defensive end was spotted working out at the team facility earlier in the week, however, a cautiously optimistic sign that he's making some progress.
