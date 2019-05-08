Pierre-Paul (neck) will face a recovery timeline of 5-to-6 months if he needs surgery for a fractured vertebrae, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Pierre-Paul was injured during a car accident last week and initially seemed to avoid serious injury. A closer look revealed a fracture in his neck, potentially requiring surgery that would keep him off the football field for a prolonged stretch. The 30-year-old pass rusher will get second and third opinions on his scans before a decision is made on surgery. The Tampa Bay defense faces a major challenge converting to a 3-4 scheme under Todd Bowles without much talent at outside linebacker. Persistent issues in the secondary won't help, nor will the potential loss of stud defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who is staying away from the team while his future remains in limbo.