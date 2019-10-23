Coach Bruce Arians said Pierre-Paul (neck) practiced in pads Wednesday and "got after it," Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Arians left open the chance of being activated from the NFI list and suiting up in Sunday's game against the Titans. If he's ready to go, Pierre-Paul, who racked up 12.5 sacks last year, should immediately boost the Buccaneers' pass rush which already features Shaquil Barrett, who is averaging 1.5 sacks per contest.