Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that he's hoping to lessen Pierre-Paul's snap count against the Cardinals on Sunday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Pierre-Paul played an impressive 72 defensive snaps during Week 9's overtime loss to the Seahawks. Considering that the veteran linebacker missed the first six games of the season while recovering from a serious neck injury, it's not surprising that the Buccaneers are considering taking a more cautious approach to his snap count. While Pierre-Paul is a valuable asset on defense even if limited, being restricted to a lessened workload would bring down his IDP value.