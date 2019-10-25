Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Could still play Sunday
Coach Bruce Arians said Pierre-Paul (neck) could be activated off the non-football injury list before Sunday's game at Tennessee, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Pierre-Paul resumed practicing last week, which began a three-week window in which he must be activated or be shifted to injured reserve. The fact the veteran pass rusher still has a chance to play this week bodes well for progression in practice. The Buccaneers have to activate Pierre-Paul by 4 P.M. EDT on Saturday if he's going to suit up Sunday.
