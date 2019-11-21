Play

Pierre-Paul didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Pierre-Paul apparently sustained the injury during last Sunday's loss to the Saints, though he played nearly every defensive snap. The 30-year-old certainly doesn't need significant practice reps in order to play, but he'll likely need to practice at some point this week to have a legitimate chance of facing the Falcons on Sunday.

