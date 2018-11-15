Pierre-Paul is wearing a club Thursday due to a sore finger, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pierre-Paul was a full participant in Thursday's practice despite wearing a club, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. There's no reason to believe that the veteran defensive end's Week 11 availability is in question, but it's worth wondering how much Pierre-Paul's ability to tackle will be impacted if he's unable to shed his club in time for Sunday's tilt against the Giants.

More News
Our Latest Stories