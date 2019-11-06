Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Dealt large workload Sunday
Pierre-Paul notched three tackles (one solo), 0.5 sacks and one pass defensed in Sunday's 40-34 overtime loss to the Seahawks.
Pierre-Paul logged a hefty 72 defensive snaps in his second tilt of the season Sunday, indicating he's back at full strength after spending the Buccaneers' first six games on the non-football injury list following a serious neck issue sustained during the offseason.
