Pierre-Paul recorded six tackles (four solo), an interception and an additional defensed pass in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Rams on Monday night.

The veteran edge rusher wreaked havoc on Jared Goff early in the second quarter, picking off a pass intended for Darrell Henderson in the left flat and returning it 15 yards to the Rams' 22-yard line. While the Buccaneers could only parlay the excellent field position into a field goal, the pick was Pierre-Paul's latest impact play in a season that's now seen him record 7.5 sacks, two total interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He'll look to help the Tampa Bay defense meet the formidable challenge of Patrick Mahomes and his arsenal of weapons in a Week 12 interconference battle against the Chiefs.