Pierre-Paul (knee) was a non-participant during Thursday's practice.

Pierre-Paul was able to take the field in some capacity Wednesday, but as evidenced by this news, he could have aggravated the injury. The 31-year-old has had a strong start to the season, racking up seven tackles (five solo) and two sacks through the first two games. If Pierre-Paul is sidelined Sunday, Anthony Nelson could be in line to draw the start at outside linebacker.

