Pierre-Paul generated three solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Titans.

Pierre-Paul was held to a limited snap count as he played in an NFL game for the first time since suffering a serious neck injury in May. The veteran pass rusher made an immediate impact, as he took down Ryan Tannehill for a four-yard loss on the Titans' second offensive play of the game. Each of his other two tackles were for a loss as well, so Pierre-Paul still looks like a headache for opposing offenses like he was pre-injury.

