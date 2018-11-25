Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Exits game with knee injury
Pierre-Paul is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a knee injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Pierre-Paul was initially listed as questionable for Week 12 due to a lingering knee issue, and may have aggravated his injury. As long as the veteran pass rusher remains sidelined, William Gholston will slot into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Suiting up in Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Records 1.5 sacks in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Dealing with sore finger•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Clear of injury designation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...