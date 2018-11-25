Pierre-Paul is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a knee injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Pierre-Paul was initially listed as questionable for Week 12 due to a lingering knee issue, and may have aggravated his injury. As long as the veteran pass rusher remains sidelined, William Gholston will slot into the starting lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories