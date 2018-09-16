Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Expected to suit up Week 2

Pierre-Paul (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, is expected to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Pierre-Paul finished the week with two limited practices, his knee injury is considered minor and was never a serious threat to keep him out Week 2. Look for Pierre-Paul to take on another heavy workload after failing to accrue any statistics across 53 snaps (48 on defense) in the season-opening win over the Saints.