Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Expected to suit up Week 2
Pierre-Paul (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, is expected to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though Pierre-Paul finished the week with two limited practices, his knee injury is considered minor and was never a serious threat to keep him out Week 2. Look for Pierre-Paul to take on another heavy workload after failing to accrue any statistics across 53 snaps (48 on defense) in the season-opening win over the Saints.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Wearing brace on knee•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Shut out in opener•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Stands out in Sunday's full-pads practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.
-
Injury Report: Latest on Week 2 injuries
Which of the walking wounded will be in the lineup in Week 2? We catch up on the latest from...