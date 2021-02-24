Pierre-Paul said Wednesday that he will undergo a procedure on his knee, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 32-year-old pass rusher played at least 78 percent of defensive snaps in each of the Bucs' 20 games this past season, despite battling a knee injury that limited his practice reps throughout the year. Pierre-Paul claims he was at only 70 percent strength, and he notes that the upcoming surgery should help him get back to 100 percent before the 2021 campaign begins. He has one season remaining on a two-year, $25 million contract, with $5 million of his $12.5 million salary guaranteed for 2021, per OverTheCap.com.