Pierre-Paul (knee) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Pierre-Paul started the week not practicing but was able to progress to full participation by Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The veteran outside linebacker has played all but a handful of defensive snaps over the last three games, despite coach Bruce Arians previously indicating he hoped to lessen Pierre-Paul's workload.

