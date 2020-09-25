Pierre-Paul (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
Pierre-Paul was a full participant in Friday's practice and will aim to keep his sack streak alive, as he's recorded a sack in four straight games, seven total, dating back to last season. The Broncos will have a new look with Jeff Driskel under center, and he was sacked six times over 63 snaps in Week 2.
