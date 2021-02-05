Pierre-Paul (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's Super Bowl matchup against the Chiefs.
Pierre-Paul took the field for just one practice this week, but that's been standard procedure for most of the year. The veteran will be ready for Sunday's game as he seeks the second ring of his career. Pierre-Paul racked up 55 tackles, 9.5 sacks, six pass breakups and four forced fumbles over 16 regular-season games, and he tacked on another two sacks in the postseason.
