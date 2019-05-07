Pierre-Paul suffered a fractured neck in a car accident last week and it could be season-ending, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pierre-Paul's injuries were originally believed to be minor after he was just briefly hospitalized following the accident, but now the veteran's 2019 campaign is in serious jeopardy. Pierre-Paul has plans to visit beck specialists this week, and his status for this year should become more clear after that.

More News
Our Latest Stories