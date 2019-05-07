Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Injury may be season-ending
Pierre-Paul suffered a fractured neck in a car accident last week and it could be season-ending, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Pierre-Paul's injuries were originally believed to be minor after he was just briefly hospitalized following the accident, but now the veteran's 2019 campaign is in serious jeopardy. Pierre-Paul has plans to visit beck specialists this week, and his status for this year should become more clear after that.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Suffers minor injuries in accident•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Finishes 2018 with sack•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Active Week 17•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Draws usual questionable tag•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Solid in Week 16 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: All set for Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...