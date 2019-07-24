Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Lands on Active/NFI list
The Buccaneers placed Pierre-Paul (neck) on the Active/Non-Football Injury list Wednesday.
Pierre-Paul is recovering from a cervical fracture sustained in a May 2 car accident. His placement on the NFI list is unsurprising, given that the veteran linebacker is not expected to be ready to play until October at the earliest. A season-long absence also remains within the realm of possibility for Pierre-Paul, which would significantly hamper Tampa Bay's already-questionable linebacker corps.
