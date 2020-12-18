Pierre-Paul (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Pierre-Paul has now logged back-to-back limited sessions to begin the week, correcting an initial report which stated that he sat out entirely Wednesday. In any case, the Buccaneers have regularly managed Pierre-Paul's practice reps this season, so there's not yet any reason to worry about his Week 15 availability.
