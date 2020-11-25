Pierre-Paul (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The 31-year-old has been on the injury report all season as he manages the knee issue, so seeing him limited to begin the week is business as usual. Pierre-Paul has yet to receive an injury designation this season, and there's no reason to suspect that will change for Week 12.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Disruptive night in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Ready for Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Managing practice reps•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Nabs first pick since 2013•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Good to go Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Battling knee injury•