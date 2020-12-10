Pierre-Paul (knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
The veteran continues to manage the knee issue, so it's not concerning to see him start the week limited. Expect Pierre-Paul to continue to handle his usual starting role at linebacker for Sunday's game against Minnesota, as he's racked up 8.5 sacks through 12 games this season.
