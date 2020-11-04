Pierre-Paul (knee) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice.

The veteran has been a limited participant at practice to start each of the last three weeks before playing Sunday, so this news isn't quite surprising. Pierre-Paul will look to add to his 6.5 sack total in Sunday's game against the Saints. If the 2010 first-round pick suffers a setback, however, Anthony Nelson would be in line for an increased workload.

More News