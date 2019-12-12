Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Limited Thursday
Pierre-Paul (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Pierre-Paul has been receiving regular rest days and capped practice workloads while nursing a knee injury. There's not yet any reason to worry that his status for Sunday's tilt in Detroit is in any danger. The veteran linebacker has handled over 80 percent of snaps on defense in four of the last five contests.
