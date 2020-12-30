Pierre-Paul (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Pierre-Paul's typical maintenance schedule involves starting the week with limited practice reps, so there's not yet any reason for abundant concern regarding his Week 17 availability. The veteran pass rusher hasn't missed a game this season.
