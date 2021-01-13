Pierre-Paul (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Pierre-Paul has been battling knee problems throughout the regular season but hasn't missed a game. The 32-year-old has posted impressive numbers this season so far, racking up 55 tackles (35 solo), 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, six pass breakups and four forced fumbles, and hopefully will be able to suit up for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Saints.
