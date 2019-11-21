Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Logs limited practice
Pierre-Paul (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Pierre-Paul didn't practice in any capacity Wednesday, so Thursday's limited session is certainly a step in the right direction. The 30-year-old will have one more opportunity to practice in full ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Falcons. Pierre-Paul has handled over 60 defensive snaps in three straight contests, so the Buccaneers could opt to lessen the veteran's workload Week 12 in order to keep him healthy.
